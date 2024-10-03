Delhi: 1 held, juvenile apprehended for brandishing knife at woman

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two individuals, including a 17-year-old for allegedly brandishing a knife at a woman shopkeeper in the Sultanpuri market of outer Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online which led to the police investigation into the matter.

In the video, a boy was seen brandishing a knife and threatening the shopkeeper in F-Block of the DDA Market.

The incident occurred on September 22, at around 6 pm. The video has sparked outrage within the businessmen community, police said.

The video surfaced online, prompting the authorities to take immediate action. On October 1, the shopkeeper, identified as Mamta Devi (28), came forward and gave her statement to the police, an officer said.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched, said the officer.

Police said that out of the three people depicted in the video, one, identified as Rakesh (19), was arrested. Additionally, a 17-year-old boy has been apprehended. Efforts are being made to locate the third accused in the case.