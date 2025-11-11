Delhi blast: Suspect captured on CCTV before blast, police summon mother

New Delhi: Following an explosion that occurred near the Red Fort metro station in Chandni Chowk on November 10, CCTV footage has surfaced, showing the individual suspected of involvement inside the vehicle moments before the blast.

CCTV footage shows the suspect and the car, involved in the blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Chandni Chowk.



The explosion, which took place around 7 PM yesterday, claimed at least nine lives and left several others injured. pic.twitter.com/Ym5AnDzYvn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 11, 2025

According to sources, Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Moments before the blast took place in Delhi, eight people were apprehended, including doctors, with 2,900 kg of explosives seized as police uncovered a ‘white collar’ terror module on Monday. Police said Umar was another doctor in Faridabad, allegedly associated with the terror module, Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday, November 11, took the mother of the man who was suspected to be driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort for a DNA test in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast,” an official was quoted by PTI.

Two brothers of the suspect accompanied their mother to the hospital.

The officials said three persons, who were linked to the sale and purchase of the car involved in the blast, have been detained for questioning.

(with inputs from PTI)