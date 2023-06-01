Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets MK Stalin

Chennai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Kejriwal met Stalin seeking support in his campaign against the central government's controversial ordinance, which aims to assert control over administrative services in the nation's capital. (PTI Photo) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin greets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before addressing the media at his residence, in Chennai, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Kejriwal met Stalin seeking support in his campaign against the central government's controversial ordinance, which aims to assert control over administrative services in the nation's capital. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses the media after their meeting at his residence, in Chennai, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Kejriwal met Stalin seeking support in his campaign against the central government's controversial ordinance, which aims to assert control over administrative services in the nation's capital. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Chennai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Kejriwal met Stalin seeking support in his campaign against the central government's controversial ordinance, which aims to assert control over administrative services in the nation's capital.(PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) Chennai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Kejriwal met Stalin seeking support in his campaign against the central government's controversial ordinance, which aims to assert control over administrative services in the nation's capital. Punjab CM Bhagwant is also seen. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)