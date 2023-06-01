Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets MK Stalin

Chennai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Kejriwal met Stalin seeking support in his campaign against the central government’s controversial ordinance, which aims to assert control over administrative services in the nation’s capital. (PTI Photo)

