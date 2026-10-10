Delhi court rejects Parvesh Verma’s defamation plea against AAP leader

Verma had alleged that Bharadwaj made certain malicious and false posts on social media. He claimed that Bharadwaj's statements linking him to a POCSO Act case

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Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday, October 10, dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi minister Parvesh Verma against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal declined to take cognisance of the complaint.

She said that the imputations attributed to Bharadwaj were in the nature of questions and did not amount to defamation. A detailed order is awaited.

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Subhan Bakery

Verma had alleged that Bharadwaj made certain malicious and false posts on social media. He claimed that Bharadwaj’s statements linking him to a POCSO Act case related to an incident in a school in his former constituency of West Delhi damaged his reputation.

Bharadwaj and Verma have made allegations against each other ever since the latter slapped an AAP supporter in full public view during a road inspection in the Vikaspuri area after charges of shoddy public work.

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