Delhi: ED takes Satyendar Jain into custody until June 9

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took custody of Delhi’s Health minister Satyendar Jain until June 9 in an alleged money laundering case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will represent ED in the case against minister Satyendar Jain.

The ED sources said that they learnt during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case that during the period 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, the above mentioned companies, owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries.

The entries were to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.

These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land, or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the case against Satyendar Jain was “complete fraud” and he was targeted for political reasons on Tuesday.

“Many actions of central agencies are politically motivated. I have studied the case of Satyendra Jain, he has been deliberately implicated.” the CM said.