Delhi HC to examine implementation of Article 15(2) on tribal woman’s plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday appointed Senior Advocate V. Giri as Amicus Curiae for examining the implementation of Article 15(2) and the wider issue of prevailing discriminatory practices in society in view of a plea filed by a Khasi tribe woman challenging the Delhi Golf Club’s decision of asking her to leave the club due to her traditional attire.

On December 12, the court had granted time to the club to place on record the latest amended by-laws.

Referring to the by-laws submitted by the club, the woman’s counsel Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover submitted that they have now entrenched the discrimination.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 20.

Counsel for the club on December 5, had submitted that an apology has been given to the lady. Responding to that, Grover had contended that the affidavit submitted by them says that they have not apologised.

He had said that he has been engaged in the matter and will seek instructions as there are issues with maintainability as well.

However, on December 12, the Club’s counsel submitted that one apology has already been given.

Grover contended that it is not an apology and they are saying that it is a mistake of an employee, but the employee has followed their by-laws, and it is written in there.

He had submitted that the bylaws have been amended in the year 2017.