Delhi: Mamata confronts police, asks for sensitivity towards SIR-affected families

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, February 2, confronted the security personnel deployed outside Delhi’s Banga Bhawan and said she was in the national capital for justice to the families that suffered during SIR, and not for an agitation.

Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday, February 1, reached the Banga Bhawan, one of the official guest houses of the West Bengal government here, where families affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state are staying. It had a heavy deployment of security forces outside the building.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was seen directly confronting the security personnel and asking them to be sensitive towards the families of those who have been impacted by the SIR in her state.

“People from Bengal are being threatened in Banga Bhawan… Our case is going on in the Supreme Court, we have a meeting at the Election Commission. We are here with an official appointment… People have died, can their families not talk to the media?” Banerjee said while talking to the media.

She is scheduled to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue on Monday afternoon.

The Chief Minister said, “Many families are here who have been impacted by the SIR process. Delhi police have been deployed everywhere the SIR-affected families are staying. Where is Delhi Police when a blast happens in Delhi?”

“But I don’t blame the Delhi police, I blame those who are on the top. This is incompetence… They can’t protect the nation, they torture Bengal and the common people, and are committing atrocities in the name of SIR,” she alleged.

“They get nervous when I come here… I could have brought lakhs of people,” Banerjee said.

Claiming that Delhi has become “like a Zamindari”, she said it has no place for the poor.

Banerjee was earlier seen approaching the police personnel and said, “I am not here for an agitation; if I was here for an agitation, you would have lost your mind.”

She also said the Delhi Police should not bother the SIR-affected families that have come to the city.

“We are here for justice…” she said.

Banerjee has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in the state.