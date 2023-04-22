Delhi Police denies detaining Satya Pal Malik

Published: 22nd April 2023
Satya Pal Malik
Satya Pal Malik (File Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday said it has not detained former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik after several messages were seen circulating on social media about his alleged detention.

“We have not detained former Governor Malik, he has come on his own volition alongwith his supporters to the R.K. Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will,” said Manoj C, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest).

Earlier, Congress leader Alka Lamba had tweeted about Malik being detained by the Delhi Police.

“Former Governor Satya Pal Malik was taken into custody from his residence in Som Vihar and taken to the R.K. Puram police station. Do you still think there is no pressure on constitutional institutions?” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to sources, a Khap meeting was being organised in the area for which there was no permission from Delhi Police or MCD and Malik had taken part in it.

