Delhi Police whisk away Wangchuk, Anna urges govt to hold talks

New Delhi: Activist Anna Hazare on Saturday, July 18, said the Union government should hold talks with Wangchuk. “The government should not test his limits. Say yes or no (to his demands), but what is wrong in holding discussions,” Hazare said in a video message.

Wangchuk has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal.

He was allegedly removed from Jantar Mantar in Delhi and shifted to a government hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after. The authorities claimed action was taken under the directives given by the court and cited his deteriorating health.

Notably, Hazare’s hunger strike in Delhi for the Lokpal Act had rocked the UPA government in 2011.

VIDEO | Ralegan Siddhi, Maharashtra: Social activist Anna Hazare speaks about the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, Delhi and activist Sonam Wanghchuk being taken away by the police to hospital from the protest site.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/L0ECKreglT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2026

Left parties condemn Wangchuk’s removal; use of force; back ongoing protest

Left parties on Saturday condemned the police action against activist Sonam Wangchuk and protesters at Jantar Mantar, and accused the Centre of suppressing democratic dissent instead of addressing the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, while extending support to the continuing student-led agitation.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation said the protest would continue despite Wangchuk’s removal from the protest site, with three members of its student wing AISA — Neha, Manish and Aameen — continuing their indefinite hunger strike. The party also appealed to people to join the July 20 Parliament march.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja also criticised the police action, alleging that the government had resorted to force instead of responding to the protesters’ demands and calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Kapil Sibal slams PM for not holding dialogue with CJP

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he did not initiate a dialogue with those protesting against paper leaks, and urged people to come out on the streets to protest peacefully and fight this “new battle for freedom”.

Sibal also condemned the police action early Saturday to whisk activist Sonam Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is holding a protest against corruption in examinations.

“I am very concerned about what is happening and the fashion in which Sonam Wangchuk was taken (to the hospital).

Wangchuk refuses IV fluids, medication; continues hunger strike

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike, has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medications despite signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

He is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health, they said.

Shortly after his hospitalisation, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, asked the hospital not to administer any treatment without her consent and sought his discharge, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care. She told the media that her husband’s fast is ongoing and that he is not receiving any treatment.

“He isn’t taking any electrolytes; he is still fasting. He isn’t consuming any sugar; he is sticking to exactly what he was taking before—just water with salt,” said Angmo.

She claimed that his potassium levels can’t decrease so quickly from 4.3 mg to 2.9 from the day before, on Friday, July 17, and thus wants to cross-check with other labs.

Angmo alleged that the Safdarjung Hospital, where Wangchuk was shifted, is withholding medical records and submitted a letter requesting that her husband be shifted to a hospital of their choice.

“No treatment is underway right now; it is just observation and testing. We are going to an outside lab for the tests because they aren’t providing the reports we asked for,” she said.

“He is definitely weak and losing muscle mass—which happens during any fast—but he is alert and very strong,” she said, adding that the government cannot decide what hospital a person can go to since it is not a communist nation.

Asatya, Hinsa core principles of Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi slams Wangchuk’s ‘removal’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, stating that the core principles of the Modi government are “Asatya (falsehood) and Hinsa (violence).”

“The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong,” he wrote on X.

He added, “Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues.”

Vijayan slams Centre over police action against activist Wangchuk

Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the police action against activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke, accusing the Centre of “suppressing” democratic protests.

In a statement, Vijayan said the Centre was duty-bound to answer for the alleged lapses and corruption in the functioning of the National Testing Agency, which, he claimed, had put the future of lakhs of students at risk.

He alleged that instead of holding the Union Education Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) accountable for allowing question paper mafias to flourish, the Narendra Modi-led government was “using the police to silence those seeking justice and exposing irregularities.”

Strongly condemning the detention of Wangchuk, Vijayan said the Centre and the Delhi Police were “undermining” citizens’ constitutional right to dissent and protest.

Maha Vikas Aghadi allies slam Centre over handling of Wangchuk’s hunger strike

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders on Saturday criticised the Centre over its “irresponsible” and “shameful” handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s agitation, saying the action amounted to suppression of democratic dissent.

Pawar asserted that while the government moved to hospitalise Wangchuk as the situation became “uncontrollable”, the protest would continue regardless of the action against the activist.

“The Centre didn’t handle the situation carefully, and it impacted the future of several students. The government remained a bystander as other political parties came to support him (Wangchuk). Leaders from Congress, NCP (SP), including Supriya Sule and many others, paid a visit there (Jantar Mantar) and raised a common demand,” the veteran politician said.

Uddhav Thackeray said the government does not value the life of citizens, and urged the Centre to talk to the protesting youth.

“It is shameful how Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk is on the verge of sacrificing is life and several youth are on hunger strike but the BJP government does not care about the lives of citizens or the youth,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “What a shame! The world watches democracy in India being broken by force, shamelessly.”

“Even peaceful protests for students against an incompetent minister are not tolerated anymore,” the MLA wrote.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said on X, “If even movements started through democratic means are not acceptable to the government, then it is clear that what has begun in this country is not democracy, but dictatorship.”

Vishal Dadlani, Parvathy Thiruvothu criticise Wangchuk’s shift to hospital

Singer Vishal Dadlani and actor Parvathy Thiruvothu

Singer Vishal Dadlani and actor Parvathy Thiruvothu have expressed their disappointment over the way educationist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital from the protest spot where he has been on an indefinite hunger strike.

Dadlani shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday and said he is speechless. “Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country, this is… It breaks my heart,” he is heard saying in the video.

“People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don’t wake up now, then when will you? I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him somehow. He is getting tired of my anger right now,” he added.

Thiruvothu called the act an “abduction of our rights”. “Abduction of our voices. When the protectors become the abusers , we better remind them that we will never let OUR India be run by crooks and liars. Solidarity and support to the brave citizens at Jantar Mantar and across the country,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Two held for painting Wangchuk’s mural in Guwahati

Two youths have been apprehended here for “damaging” a public wall by painting a picture of activist Sonam Wangchuk, a police official said on Saturday.

Another picture of Wangchuk was drawn on a pillar of the Basistha flyover in the city two days ago, and police are trying to identify those responsible for it, he said.

“They had smeared colours on the wall and admitted that they were painting a picture of Sonam Wangchuk, which was partially completed,” the official said.

The duo were apprehended and brought to Dispur police station, where a case has been registered.

He said another case has been registered at the Basistha police station against unknown people for painting a picture of Wangchuk on a pillar of the flyover in the area.

The official said “damaging the beauty of flyovers and public infrastructure by painting at will” has become a trend.

Hospital report on Wangchuk’s condition

Wangchuk, 59, was brought to the hospital by Delhi Police and admitted at 7:40 am with a history of fasting from solid food for 20 days and generalised weakness. There is no history of fainting attacks, the hospital said in a health bulletin.

The hospital health bulletin (Source: X)

At the time of admission, he was conscious with a stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Signs of dehydration were seen, it said.

Blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium with blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. The repeat serum potassium test was similar. Urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission which have increased to 3+ by 1 pm, it said.

“Although intravenous fluids were advised but the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication.

“He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in best interest of his health,” the statement said.

Sources in the know of the developments also said that doctors are also counselling his family to allow treatment to begin without further delay.

Woman hurls ink at Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar

Abhijeet Dipke after an unidentified woman threw ink on him (Source: PTI)

Jantar Mantar witnessed fresh drama on Saturday afternoon after a woman hurled an ink-like liquid at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing a gathering, hours after the protest site saw a police operation to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital.

Dipke posted the video on his social media account with the caption, “Blue is my colour, Jai Bheem,” appearing unaffected by the attack.

The incident briefly disrupted the programme as supporters rushed towards the stage, triggering commotion.

Although detained, the woman’s identity and the motive behind the act were not immediately known. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

CJP hasn’t sought permission for Parliament march on July 20: Delhi Police

Police on standby following Delhi police crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (Source: PTI)

The Cockroach Janata Party has not yet sought any permission from the Delhi Police for the Parliament march, scheduled for July 20, news agency IANS reported on Saturday.

According to the report, police sources said that it is unlikely that the CJP will be granted permission for the march, given that it will be on the same day as the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“Permission for the Parliament march has not yet been sought by the CJP. Even if the CJP were to seek permission for the Parliament march, the police would not grant it due to the Monsoon Session,” sources said.

Video shows Angmo being denied Wangchuk’s medical reports

CJP posted a video on social media in which Angmo is seen questioning why her phone is not being permitted to be used on the hospital premises.

Peak Dictatorship Happening At Safdarjung Hospital By Govt



Sonam sir’s wife is not allowed to take her phone inside hospital room. His medical reports are not shared with the family. No personal lawyers or doctors are allowed to meet pic.twitter.com/Xj61IMUBwR — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 18, 2026

She submitted a letter to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent citing irregularities in Wangchuk’s hospitalisation. “We asked your team to share the reports with us digitally or physically, which they refused,” Angmo alleged. The doctors who have been monitoring him for the past 20 days are not being allowed to meet him, she said.

Angmo had stated that no food or fluids could be given to her husband orally or intravenously without her or the doctors’ consent.

Her statement came after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) shared a video on social media, claiming that the activist was forcibly taken away by the Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

“I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted,” she wrote on X. “Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days.”

I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days. — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 18, 2026

Even the British didn’t go to such lengths: Kejriwal

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the youth protesting at Jantar Mantar, stating that even the British had not gone to such lengths when Gandhi had fasted for justice pre-independence.

“Gandhi ji ne kitne lambe lambe fast kiye the? Aise tho Angrez bhi nai karte the (How many long fasts had Gandhi taken? Even the British didn’t go to such lengths).”

“Kya isi ke liye hamne azaadi li? Ki ek din aisa aayega ki hamari sarkaar ham logon ke saath iss tarah se baathsalookhi karegi (Is this what we gained independence for—that a day would come when our own government would mistreat us like this?)” he questioned.

Also Read Legacy of hunger strikes woven into warp and weft of India’s politics

He directly addressed the Prime Minister and told him that all the nation’s youth are asking for is a good education system and an end to exam paper leaks. “Inke saath aise bathsalookhi karna sahi nahi hai (Treating them with such hostility is wrong),” Kejriwal said in a video statement.

He alleged that the government is deliberately derailing the CJP protests by focusing entirely on how to discredit and humiliate the youth and their movement. “I appeal to Modiji, please do not act this way, do not be so arrogant, as such arrogance is not good. History bears witness that whenever someone has harboured such arrogance, they have met their downfall,” Kejriwal said.

An act of bulldozing democratic and constitutional values, says CPI (M)

Brinda Karat, Communist Party of India (M) leader has reached the protest site after Wangchuk was reportedly forcibly shifted to the hospital by Delhi Police.

“What happened this morning with Sonam Wangchuk was an act of bulldozing democratic and constitutional values.”

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat visited Jantar Mantar to protest the action of Delhi Police

Protest continues at Jantar Mantar

She claimed that it was due to the direct orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “This is done directly under the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a sign of dictatorship.”

Tyrannical govt has spared no one: Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the current “tyrannical government has spared no one,” referring to the past and current hunger strikes in the country.

“Whether it’s Prof GD Agrawal, who sat on a fast unto death for 111 days to save Mother Ganga, or the Olympic wrestler from Haryana, whether it’s our 750 farmer providers, Dalits and Adivasis, or the 25 children sacrificed to the paper leak and their families, this tyrannical government has spared no one,” he wrote on X.

Protest continues at Jantar Mantar

He claimed that what happened in Jantar Mantar on Saturday was another stain on the country’s democracy and Constitution. “What happened at Jantar Mantar today is yet another black stain on democracy and the Constitution.”

Congress accuses govt of crushing peaceful protest

The Congress criticised the police action at Jantar Mantar, alleging that it reflected the government’s mindset that a peaceful protest is not a fundamental democratic right to be protected, but a law and order problem to be crushed.

Attacking the BJP, the opposition party also said it was a shame that the world’s largest democracy was being “ruled” by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world.

Congress’ media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said the Constitution guarantees the right to dissent, but the home ministry appears determined to deny it.

“The Delhi Police reports directly to the home ministry, the very ministry that appointed a new police commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today’s crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message: political obedience takes precedence over Constitutional duty,” Khera said.

From dragging away women wrestlers to manhandling ex-servicemen, this government has repeatedly demonstrated its contempt for the Constitution, he alleged.

Our Constitution guarantees the right to dissent. The Home Ministry appears determined to deny it.



The Delhi Police reports directly to the Home Ministry – the very Ministry that appointed a new Police Commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today's crackdown is his first… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) July 18, 2026

“Today’s actions lay bare this government’s mindset: peaceful protest is not a fundamental democratic right to be protected, but a law-and-order problem to be crushed,” Khera said.

“It is a shame that the world’s largest democracy is being ‘ruled’ by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world,” he said.

Abhijeet Dipke begins fast after Wangchuk forcibly hospitalised

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke announced that he was beginning an indefinite hunger strike following Wangchuk’s shift to the hospital.

“I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now,” Dipke said in a post on X, escalating the CJP-led agitation.

Delhi Police have maintained that the move was carried out on medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, waves as he was “removed” from Jantar Mantar and shifted to hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Wangchuk, who was on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated. According to news agency ANI, citing sources, he has been admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward. He is conscious, his vital parameters are stable and he remains under medical observation.

Security personnel screen with sheets while “removing” Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site and shifting him to a hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. (Source: PTI)

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for “essential medical care” following expert medical advice and court directions. Police said some protesters tried to obstruct the transfer, leading to a “slight commotion”, but maintained that officers exercised “maximum restraint” while safely taking him to the hospital. The police also appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate Jantar Mantar.

Protesters beaten up, police lathi-charged students: CJP

The CJP disputed the police’s account. In a series of posts on X, Dipke alleged that Delhi Police “cracked down” on protesters, “beat up people” and “took away Sonam sir forcefully.” He further claimed that students were lathicharged and that he himself was beaten and detained by the police.

After his release, Dipke shared a video message alleging that Wangchuk had been forcibly removed from the protest site and that CJP protesters were “badly lathicharged” during the operation. Calling for demonstrations across the country, he urged supporters to intensify the movement, saying, “We won’t tolerate this dictatorship.”

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

The protest continued after Wangchuk’s hospitalisation, with All India Students’ Association (AISA) activists Neha, Aameen and Manish continuing their hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

(With inputs from agencies)