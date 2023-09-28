Delhi: Rebel BRS MLA Mynampally officially joins Congress

Reports stated that he quit the BRS after the top leadership refused to issue a ticket to his son for the polls.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 28th September 2023 8:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: Turncoat BRS MLA from Malkajgiri, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao along with his son Rohit, officially joined the Congress in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the party’s Telangana chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, September 28.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

BRS Ex MLA Vemula Veeresham also joined the party today.

Also Read
Rebel BRS MLA Mynampally announces decision to join Congress

Hanumantha Rao had recently sent his resignation letter to chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that there was no democracy or transparency in the BRS’ functioning.

MS Education Academy

He also said that a unilateral decision was taken to rename the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Hanumantha Rao also charged that the BRS had turned into a puppet in the hands of a few power-hungry individuals.

Reports stated that he quit the BRS after the top leadership refused to issue a ticket to his son for the polls.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 28th September 2023 8:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button