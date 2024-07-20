Delhi: Student stabs schoolmate in Jahangirpuri, sent to juvenile home

Representative Image

New Delhi: A class 11 student was allegedly stabbed by another here in a government school in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to a hospital immediately where he is undergoing treatment. The incident happened over a minor dispute between the two students on Friday, they said.

Police said the juvenile accused of the stabbing was taken into custody. During investigations, it was found that he stabbed the victim over something the latter had said the previous day. He carried the knife he used to attack the victim in his school bag, they said.

Police said he was taken into the custody and sent to the juvenile home after the police produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an officer said.

Further probe was underway. police said.

