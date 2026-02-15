Delhi University female students attacked, AAP expresses concern

Two female student leaders of the All India Students Association (AISA) from Delhi University were allegedly attacked and threatened with rape by Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad members on Saturday, February 14.

In a video shared on social media, ABVP shouted sexual abuses at Anjali and Neha in front of Delhi Police personnel.



“You were trying to be a leader, now give a written complaint and we will see,” one of them is heard shouting at the women.

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में थाने के अंदर, पुलिस वालों के सामने AISA की महिला नेता अंजली और नेहा को मां की गाली देते हुए कहा गया, “कपड़े निकाल।” एक बिहार की बेटी, दूसरी उत्तराखंड की — दोनों सवर्ण हैं, लेकिन वंचितों के हक की आवाज उठाना उनका गुनाह हो गया। अगर यह घटना पंजाब या बंगाल… pic.twitter.com/JgRZ9cgf99 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 15, 2026

AAP expresses concern

Reacting to the video, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Sing expressed concern over women’s safety in Delhi. “What is happening in Delhi, where the President and Prime Minister of India live?” Singh asked. According to him, the AISA student leaders are natives of Bihar and Uttarakhand.

He questioned the law and order situation in the national capital despite the department being under the control of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “How can the ABVP threaten and abuse the student leaders in front of the police?” Singh asked.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modihe said, “Modi ji, is this what your slogan Beti Bachao Beti Padhao aims to do?” Singh also accused the media channels in Delhi of being silent on a serious issue. In a video message on X, he said, “If the same incident had occurred in states like West Bengal and Punjab, the godi media would be the first to question law and order situations in those states.”

The AAP leader accused the media of being negligent towards sensitive issues while trying to protect the image of the Union government.