Delhi University student leader expresses concern over rape threats

All India Students Association (AISA) student leader from Delhi University, Anjali who was attacked by the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday, February 15, expressed concerns after receiving continuous rape threats on social media.

In a video message shared on social media, Anjali said, “All my personal details, including my parents’ names, my phone number, my locality, have been leaked.” She explained that the ABVP members physically assaulted her, and the videos of the incident expose her body parts and undergarments.

“If such things continue to happen, what about my dignity and safety?” the student leader asked.

"Extremists are attacking Anjali."



First Ruchi Tiwari physically assaulted her.



Then BJP backed goons gave her rape threats inside a police station in India's capital.



Now they are leaking her privacy & giving her ape threats to her social media accounts.

In an appeal, Anjali said, “This is not about right wing or left wing, It is about people seeking social equality. We are demanding laws that would protect the dignity of a community which has been marginalised and exploited for years.”

In another video, Anjali explained that the situation escalated after she tried to help a journalist from the Dalit community who was assaulted by a YouTube influencer on February 11. ” In the video shared online, the YouTuber, Ruchi Tiwari is seen clutching the journalist who was surrounded by Tiwari’s supporters who abused him physically and verbally.”

"Ruchi Tiwari is a criminal."



"She caught hold of a dalit Youtuber's hand and was snatching his mobile."



Then Anjali Sharma came to rescue him but she attacked her and let her down. She also mocked and instigated Dalits on 11 Feb.



Now Brahmins are portraying her as victim.

Anjali explained that when she tried to intervene, Tiwari pushed her to the ground and rest of supporters also molested her.

When Anjali and Neha approached the police to file a complaint regarding the incident, they were heckled and abused by the ABVP.

Background

On February 13, Anjali and her fellow AISA student leader, Neha who is also a student of Delhi University were given rape threats by members of the ABVP in the presence of the Delhi police personnel.

In a video shared on social media, ABVP shouted sexual abuses at Anjali and Neha in front of Delhi Police personnel.

“You were trying to be a leader, now give a written complaint and we will see,” one of them is heard shouting at the women.

AAP expresses concern

Reacting to the video, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Sing expressed concern over women’s safety in Delhi. “What is happening in Delhi, where the President and Prime Minister of India live?” Singh asked. According to him, the AISA student leaders are natives of Bihar and Uttarakhand.

He questioned the law and order situation in the national capital despite the department being under the control of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “How can the ABVP threaten and abuse the student leaders in front of the police?” Singh asked.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Modi ji, is this what your slogan Beti Bachao Beti Padhao aims to do?” Singh also accused the media channels in Delhi of being silent on a serious issue. In a video message on X, he said, “If the same incident had occurred in states like West Bengal and Punjab, the godi media would be the first to question law and order situations in those states.”

The AAP leader accused the media of being negligent towards sensitive issues while trying to protect the image of the Union government.