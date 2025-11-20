Delivery agents to lawyers: Inspiring story of two gig workers

Their significant milestones were joyfully celebrated after a friend made a special request on their behalf.

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Updated: 20th November 2025 8:40 pm IST
Gig workers bewcome lawyers, get KTR's appreciation
Amrut and Uday meet KTR after achieving their dream of being lawyers.(Source: X)

Hyderabad: Once a Domino’s delivery boy, now chasing his dream of becoming a lawyer.

Amrut, while working as a gig worker, diligently saved enough to enrol in law school to pursue his dream career. A former Domino’s delivery agent, he is now living his dream.

Similarly, his friend Uday was in the profession of driving a cab for a living. He, too, chose to pursue his lifelong dream of one day becoming a lawyer and ultimately achieved it.

Their significant milestones were joyfully celebrated after a friend made a special request on their behalf.

Weeks ago, Ambati Arjun Kumar, leader of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) student wing, had requested that KT Rama Rao meet his diligent friend, Amrut. This request propelled Amrut’s journey to widespread recognition online.

The story even caught the attention of the former IT minister himself, KTR.

The post read, “As a BRS party karyakarta (worker), he has asked me for just one help – to meet our inspiration, KTR Anna garu, and take a band from your hands.”

KTR met them both and provided them with the bands, while appreciating their spirit in fighting the hard times to get there.

“Was delighted to meet Amrut, who fought all the tough times in his life and is now all set to pursue his dream career of being a Lawyer! Also met his friend Uday, who was driving a cab for a living, chased his goal and has become a lawyer too!”

Expressing delight over the two young men’s journey, he highlighted the men’s resilience in achieving their dreams.

“Both these kids inspired and reminded me that no matter what life throws at us, the pursuit of our goals should be relentless,” he wrote.

