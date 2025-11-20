Delivery agents to lawyers: Inspiring story of two gig workers

Hyderabad: Once a Domino’s delivery boy, now chasing his dream of becoming a lawyer.

Amrut, while working as a gig worker, diligently saved enough to enrol in law school to pursue his dream career. A former Domino’s delivery agent, he is now living his dream.

Similarly, his friend Uday was in the profession of driving a cab for a living. He, too, chose to pursue his lifelong dream of one day becoming a lawyer and ultimately achieved it.

Their significant milestones were joyfully celebrated after a friend made a special request on their behalf.

Weeks ago, Ambati Arjun Kumar, leader of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) student wing, had requested that KT Rama Rao meet his diligent friend, Amrut. This request propelled Amrut’s journey to widespread recognition online.

The story even caught the attention of the former IT minister himself, KTR.

"@KTRBRS,Anna please give some time for my friend. The only wish I can fulfill in my life for him is to make this moment memorable. As they say, ‘A true friend is the one who turns wishes into reality.’"❤️#ktr #BRS pic.twitter.com/GxZKBky2gE — Ambati Arjun Kumar (@arjunrajaka447) October 3, 2025

The post read, “As a BRS party karyakarta (worker), he has asked me for just one help – to meet our inspiration, KTR Anna garu, and take a band from your hands.”

KTR met them both and provided them with the bands, while appreciating their spirit in fighting the hard times to get there.

“Was delighted to meet Amrut, who fought all the tough times in his life and is now all set to pursue his dream career of being a Lawyer! Also met his friend Uday, who was driving a cab for a living, chased his goal and has become a lawyer too!”

Expressing delight over the two young men’s journey, he highlighted the men’s resilience in achieving their dreams.

Both these kids inspired… https://t.co/dn1a4lwvEQ pic.twitter.com/abt1wgK7ft — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 19, 2025

“Both these kids inspired and reminded me that no matter what life throws at us, the pursuit of our goals should be relentless,” he wrote.