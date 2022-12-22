Demand for electric vehicles shoot up in Telangana

Hyderabad: The demand for electric vehicles is increasing across the Telangana state and a total of 46,937 electric vehicles are running in the state’s various districts including Hyderabad.

According to the Telangana State Road Transport Authority, 27750 electric two-wheelers, 2438 cars, and 1044 other electric vehicles have been registered till December this year, and 336 electric auto-rickshaws have also been registered. Looking at the increase in the demand for electric vehicles in the state after the change in the electric vehicle policy by the state government, it is being said that in the year 2023, the buying of electric vehicles will increase further.

The government of Telangana announced its new policy on electric vehicles two years ago to control pollution and protect the environment, as a result, the number of vehicles in the state has recorded an increase. According to the officials, 4258 electric vehicles have been registered during the month of November this year and 31568 new electric vehicles have been registered in the state from January 2022 to December 10, 2022.

The number of users of electric vehicles is increasing in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. After the fire incidents recorded during the summer, it was considered that the number of users of EVs will decrease, however, the number of people buying electric vehicles has started to increase after the strict policy adopted by the government of Telangana in the matter of quality and testing of electric vehicles.

Along with the policy, due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the use of electric vehicles is seen as an alternative. It is reported that many big companies are working to roll out their new models in the market during the year 2023.