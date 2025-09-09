Demon Slayer breaks box office records in India: 100k tickets sold

Hyderabad: Anime fans in India just proved one thing: they’re unstoppable. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has landed in Indian theatres, and the hype is nothing short of legendary. Forget Bollywood or Hollywood, it’s anime time, and the numbers are jaw-dropping.

100K Tickets Gone in Just 2.5 Days!

Yes, you read that right. Over 100,000 tickets vanished in just 2.5 days and here’s the kicker: the film wasn’t even released everywhere yet. Only IMAX and 4DX screens were showing it, but fans rushed in like Tanjiro charging at a demon.

This isn’t just for metro kids anymore. For the first time ever, an anime movie in India is out in five languages, Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. That means the fandom is going pan-India from Chennai to Chandigarh, everyone’s joining the Demon Slayer hype train.

India just got its first-ever 5 AM IMAX shows and they were full. Imagine sipping chai while Tanjiro fights demons on a giant screen before sunrise. That’s the kind of craze Infinity Castle has sparked.

Anime is no longer just a “city thing.” Infinity Castle is officially the first anime film to hit non-multiplex theatres in India. Yep, even single-screen theatres are joining in, proving anime is now mainstream desi entertainment.

Booking Frenzy on BookMyShow

Here’s the stat that’ll blow your mind: over 775,000 fans marked their interest in watching the film on BookMyShow. That’s the highest ever for an anime movie in India. To put it simply: the demand is bigger than some Bollywood blockbusters.

A few years ago, anime films in India were rare, small, and limited to a few cities. Now, with Infinity Castle, fans are breaking box office barriers, dragging theatres into early morning shows, and proving anime isn’t niche it’s MASSIVE.

With stars like Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna openly geeking out over Demon Slayer, the anime wave in India is only going to get bigger.