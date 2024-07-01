Despite diversities, India is one: RSS chief at book launch on war hero Abdul Hamid

Ghazipur: Whatever it might appear from the outside, love for the motherland prevails everywhere and India is one nation despite its diversities, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Monday at the launch of a book on war hero Abdul Hamid.

The event was held in Ghazipur’s Dhamapur village, where Hamid was born this day in 1933. He was posthumously decorated with the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the India-Pakistan war in 1965.

Bhagwat said India is a vast country with numerous languages and ancient traditions. Naturally, there will be many customs and forms of worship, he added.

“Despite these diversities, our country has been functioning as one nation for thousands of years, and we are one nation and one society,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader said.

Giving an example, he said, “Whenever a country attacks our nation, as China and Pakistan have done, all countrymen forget their differences and stand together because unity is in our roots.”

This is because Indians not just love their country but worship it, he said.

“Whatever it might seem on the outside, there is love and devotion towards motherland India everywhere. The ideals of our ancestors who shed blood and sweat for our motherland and the ancient culture unite us all. These are the things that make us one.”

He called heroes like Abdul Hamid an inspiration for instilling courage among people beyond what scriptures and speeches can achieve.

Hamid’s son Jainul Hassan was present in the launch of ‘Mere Papa Param Vir’.

Bhagwat travelled to Ghazipur from Varanasi, where he had taken part in another event.