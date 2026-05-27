Devagiri Express passenger arrested with Rs 1.2 crore unaccounted cash

Officials stated that the cash was suspected to be linked to hawala transactions associated with the jewellery business.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th May 2026 5:57 pm IST
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Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal hawala transactions, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), on Tuesday, May 27, seized Rs. 1,22,70,000 in unaccounted cash from a passenger travelling on the Devagiri Express.

At around 3:00 pm, officials intercepted the 40-year-old carrying a suspicious luggage bag between Bollaram and Malkajgiri railway stations. He was travelling from Mumbai to Secunderabad.

The individual was identified as Vijay Ambadas Gupta from Amaravati, Maharashtra.

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During interrogation, Gupta revealed he had received the cash from a person identified as Santosh Seth, who allegedly operates Kantha Jewellery in Mumbai.

Gupta was transporting the amount to Secunderabad to hand it over to another individual identified as Banti, who runs a jewellery shop at Monda Market here.

Police said Gupta was promised Rs 5,000 for transporting the cash.

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Officials stated that the cash was suspected to be linked to hawala transactions associated with the jewellery business. However, Gupta failed to produce any valid documents or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source, ownership, possession, or intended use of the money.

Police also seized his mobile phone, identity documents, and train ticket. A case has been registered.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th May 2026 5:57 pm IST

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