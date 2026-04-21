DGP congratulates Nikhat Zareen for securing bronze at Asian Boxing Championships

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy on Monday, April 20, congratulated Nikhat Zareen for securing bronze medal at the recently held Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The DGP lauded Nikhat, a DSP with Telangana Police, for her outstanding performance at the international level, stating that she has brought great pride and recognition to the Telangana Police as well as the state, an official release said.

Reddy expressed confidence that she would continue to achieve greater success and bring more laurels in the future.

On the occasion, the DGP also appreciated the commendable performance of Telangana Police personnel in the 25th All India Police Water Sports Cluster Competition held at Dehradun and Tehri Lake, Uttarakhand, from April 8 to 12.

In the Rowing Coxless Pair (500 meters) category, Head Constable N Ramakrishna of 1st Battalion TGSP and Police Constable J Raju of CAR Siddipet secured a silver medal, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork. The DGP congratulated them for their achievement.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat, IGP (Sports) Gajarao Bhupal, Sports Officer R V Rama Rao, Coach P Krishna Rao (Head Constable), were among those who were present during the felicitation programme, the release added.