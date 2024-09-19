Telangana: Boxer Nikhat Zareen appointed as DSP, submits joining report to DGP

Hyderabad: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion, has officially taken on the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana.

She reported to the Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, on Wednesday. The DGP announced her appointment through a post on the social media platform X.

“We proudly welcome two-time world boxing champion and Olympic athlete, @nikhat_zareen, as she takes on her new role as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Police). Hailing from Nizamabad, she submitted her joining report to me today. Her remarkable achievements inspire Telangana, and we look forward to her continued service to the state. #TelanganaPolice,” the DGP said on X.

Nikhat Zareen’s illustrious career

Nikhat Zareen, born on June 14, 1996, in Nizamabad, Telangana, is an accomplished Indian boxer known for her remarkable achievements in the sport.

Her journey in boxing began at a young age, and she quickly rose through the ranks to become one of India’s most celebrated athletes.

Zareen’s career highlights include winning a gold medal at the AIBA Women’s Youth & Junior World Boxing Championships in 2011 and securing a gold medal at the Nations Cup International Boxing Tournament in Serbia in 2014.

She continued to excel by clinching gold at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2019 and later at the Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey in 2021.

In 2022, Zareen achieved significant milestones by winning gold medals at both the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

These victories established her as a dominant force in women’s boxing and made her the first Indian woman to win a world title outside of India.

She followed up this success with another gold medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi in 2023 and earned a bronze medal at the Asian Games later that year.

Her accomplishments have not only brought her individual accolades but have also inspired countless young athletes across India.

Zareen made her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games, entering as a strong contender for a medal. She advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Germany’s Maxi Carina Kloetzer with a unanimous 5-0 decision.

However, her journey came to an end when she faced Wu Yu of China, the top-seeded flyweight and reigning Asian Games champion.

In this challenging bout, Zareen struggled against Wu’s speed and agility, ultimately losing by unanimous decision.

Despite this setback, she viewed her Olympic experience as a valuable learning opportunity. Zareen expressed her determination to return stronger for future competitions, including aiming for success at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.