Dhoke ka makaan: KTR dares CM to prove Congress filled 70K jobs

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has challenged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to prove that the Congress government has issued 70,000 job notifications and filled all of those posts. If the latter was able to prove it, KTR said that he would permanently retire from politics, and if needed, would also raise slogans glorifying the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the “Yuva Sangrama Sabha” held at Saroornagar stadium on Saturday, July 18, KTR claimed that only 16,979 jobs have been filled by the Congress government in the last 31 months, and if those jobs that were notified during the BRS government, which were re-notified by issuing fresh notifications, were deducted, the Congress government filled only 10,000 jobs.

He showed the videos with differing claims of Congress leaders on the jobs filled by the Congress government.

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Different claims by Congress leadership

In the videos, Revanth Reddy could be seen announcing that the state government has filled 70,000 jobs, while Deputy Chief Minister put the number at 56,000. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that 80,000 jobs were filled, while Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy claimed that 1 lakh jobs were filled.

In other videos, Mahesh Kumar Goud could be seen denying that the Congress had promised to fill 2 lakh jobs in the first year of the government. Bhatti Vikramarka could be seen claiming on the floor of the Assembly that Rs 4,000 per month unemployment honorarium was not part of the Congress’ six guarantees.

“What happened to conducting Group 1 mains on 1:100 ratio and increasing Group 2 posts to 2,000? Where is the mega DSC of 25,000 jobs? Why did Revanth Reddy reduce the upper age limit to appear for exams, which was increased during KCR’s rule,” he questioned.

“Come to VM home ground without security tomorrow. The police recruitment candidates will teach you a lesson. Your climax will be worse than Hitler,” KTR said, pointing his guns at Revanth Reddy.

What happened to the promises, KTR asks Congress govt

KTR asked the youngsters if even one person got the benefit through the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme for self-employment and if any girl student was given a scooty as promised in the Congress’ Youth Manifesto that was unveiled by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi before the 2023 Assembly elections.

“Congress gave 24 assurances to the youth in its Youth Declaration. The young blood got tackled by the old jackal (Congress). In Revanth Reddy’s words, let us give them belt treatment, remove their eyeballs and play marbles, nd leave lizards in their pants. The youth should issue death declaration to Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy,” KTR exhorted.

Dhoke ka makaan: KTR jabs Rahul Gandhi

He also showed a tweet of Rahul Gandhi, where he had claimed that 30 lakh youngsters lost their jobs during KCR’s rule, and that the Congress would fill 2 lakh job vacancies in its first year.

“What happened to mohabbat ki dukaan, chai ki dukaan, chai pe charcha? Do you remember your visit to Ashok Nagar and the promises you made to the unemployed youth? Congress isn’t mohabbat ki dukaan, but only a dhoke ka makaan,” KTR said, addressing Rahul Gandhi from the stage in Hindi.

KTR said that while “democracy is being murdered in Hyderabad,” Rahul Gandhi was posing with the Constitution in Delhi.

KTR said that youngsters were being beaten up for questioning the state government on job notifications in Dilsukhnagar and Ashok Nagar.

On the other hand, KTR claimed that during the nine-and-half-year rule of the BRS government, 2,32,308 job notifications were issued, among which around 1,65,000 jobs were filled.

He said it was BRS which was still fighting against government orders (GO) 29 and 46 in the courts.

“We have made some mistakes during our rule. We understand your anger. But it is only the BRS which will set the records right. I assure you as your brother that when BRS comes to power, we will release job calendar and fill vacancies as per your needs,” KTR assured.