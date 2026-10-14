Dhoolpet ganja trade thrives despite repeated seizures this year

Hyderabad: Repeated ganja seizures by the Prohibition and Excise Department in Dhoolpet have brought the persistence of drug peddling in the locality into focus, with multiple cases reported during 2026 and several alleged suppliers or associates remaining at large.

At least nine separate seizures involving Dhoolpet were reported between January and October 11, with the combined quantity of ganja seized at approximately 16.5 kg. The figure covers only the incidents identified in the published reports and is not the department’s official annual total.

In the latest reported case on October 11, excise officials allegedly caught Abhishek Singh transporting 1.1 kg of ganja on a scooter in Manguru Basti. In a separate operation in the same locality, the State Task Force seized another 250 grams and handed it over to the Dhoolpet Excise Station.

On September 18, excise officials arrested Akash Singh near Mangalhat and seized 1.16 kg of ganja, Rs 1.34 lakh in cash, a two-wheeler, and mobile phones.

Earlier, on July 16, the State Task Force (STF) seized 1.2 kg of ganja from a house in Afzal Sagar, Nampally, and apprehended a suspected peddler. In May, officials seized 1.63 kg from a man intercepted near Hanuman Mandir.

The largest seizure among the identified 2026 Dhoolpet reports to date was reported on February 24, when the STF raided a house and seized 6.5 kg of ganja, arresting five persons.

In January, officials seized 2.936 kg concealed in bathroom drainage pipes at a house in Machlipura and took three persons into custody.

Established network keeps Ganja trade alive

The recurring seizures indicate continued enforcement activity, while the number of reported cases highlights the need for sustained action against local distribution networks and their alleged suppliers.

Profit margins and an established supply network are keeping the ganja trade alive in Dhoolpet despite repeated raids by the Prohibition and Excise Department. Lucrative returns were attracting small-time criminals, with some families allegedly transporting ganja by train and bus from Nanded in Maharashtra and Bidar in Karnataka.

Officials point out that the department has been conducting raids, arresting suspects, seizing ganja and vehicles, and booking offenders under the NDPS Act. However, the repeated seizures suggest that the trade continues to thrive, with demand remaining steady.