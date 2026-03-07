Hyderabad: The excitement around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has increased after the makers released the second trailer on March 7, 2026. The action-packed trailer has grabbed the attention of fans and raised expectations for the much-awaited sequel. Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller promises a darker and bigger story compared to the first part.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer

The trailer introduces Ranveer Singh’s character as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and gives a glimpse of intense action, emotional drama, and high-stakes missions. The film also features a strong cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun in important roles. With the trailer receiving strong reactions online, fans are now eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

Hyderabad premiere Shows and Ticket Prices

The makers are planning paid premiere shows of the film on March 18 from 5 PM, a day before the official release. With the runtime reported to be nearly 3 hours and 40 minutes, the number of shows in multiplexes may be limited. Because of this, the makers are considering ticket price adjustments in several regions.

In Hyderabad, ticket prices for the Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 have already been revealed for premiere shows. The ticket price starts from around Rs. 295 in many multiplexes. Recliner seats are priced around Rs. 350, depending on the theatre and location.

Paid premiere show bookings in Hyderabad have opened for #DhurandharTheRevenge in all national multiplexes with the regular ₹295 ticket price, and they have allocated their best screens for it.



Superb planning and excellent pricing 🔥



Prefer 4K Laser and Dolby Atmos Screen. pic.twitter.com/UtD8EGSTnb — Balaji (@CINE_Theatre) March 7, 2026

The premiere shows will mostly start from the evening of March 18 and continue through the night in several theatres across the city. Fans who want to watch the film early can check ticket booking platforms like BookMyShow and District by Zomato for show timings, theatre details, and seat availability.

Big box office clash in Telugu states

While Dhurandhar 2 is expected to open strongly across India, it will face tough competition in the Telugu states from Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan.

Both films are releasing on March 19 during the festive period around Eid and Ugadi. This has created one of the biggest box office clashes of 2026. Industry experts believe that Ustaad Bhagat Singh may dominate in mass centres because of Pawan Kalyan’s strong fan following in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However, Dhurandhar 2 could still attract multiplex audiences and neutral viewers in cities because of its franchise value and large-scale action spectacle. With premiere bookings already open and the trailer generating strong buzz, Hyderabad is expected to see solid advance bookings in the coming days.