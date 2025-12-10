Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar’s spy drama Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, is receiving a great response from audiences. Among the powerful performances, it is Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait who has surprised viewers with an intense and class-apart portrayal. Social media is filled with praise, with many even calling it an Oscar-worthy act.

But do you know how much Akshaye Khanna took home for his most viral movie character?

Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Fees

Akshaye Khanna was reportedly paid Rs. 2.5 crore for playing Rehman Dakait. The makers have not confirmed this amount, but the buzz around his performance has made people curious about his fee. Reports also state that Ranveer Singh was the highest paid star in the film as he is said to have charged Rs. 30 to 50 crore.

Dhurandhar is made on a budget of around Rs. 250 crore, and Akshaye’s role has become one of the most talked about elements in the movie. His character’s entry scene, background score, and intense screen presence have gone viral online.

Akshaye Khanna’s Strong Comeback

Fans are calling 2025 the year of Akshaye Khanna. After impressing audiences as Aurangzeb in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the actor has delivered another memorable performance in Dhurandhar. His shift from romantic roles to powerful antagonists has been widely appreciated. Many viewers are comparing his comeback to Bobby Deol’s rise after Animal.

Dhurandhar Continues to Roar at the Box Office

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has opened strongly at the box office. It reportedly surpassed the Day 1 record of Saiyaara. The film features a star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Despite legal challenges related to real-life character portrayals, the movie is running successfully, and Part 2 is scheduled for release in March 2026.