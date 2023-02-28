Diamonds to gold cupcakes: Check how much Urvashi Rautela spent to celebrate her B’day

Mumbai: Dreaming of becoming one of the popular actresses in a small city in between the forests is not an easy walk. You need to fit yourself in a society which is prone to lavish behaviour and where extravagant persons exist. Urvashi Rautela who comes from a small city of Garhwal region of Uttarakhand did it.

She has fitted herself in such a way that she is now counted among top actresses of the B-town. Her lifestyle has also become the talk of the town as she always wears expensive clothes, shoes and jewelry. She got famous in India after she appeared in the ‘Love Dose’ song sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and after that she got praised for her stunning looks and beauty.

Urvashi Rautela turned 29 on 25th of February and this time again her lavish lifestyle grabbed eyeballs. The actress enjoyed her birthday in Paris in a very elegant way and it is reported that she has shelled out over 1.12 million USD on her luxury birthday party. She also shared pictures of her grand birthday party on social media which left her fans in awe.

According to reports, around 100 diamond studded roses along with 24-carat gold cupcakes were seen at the event. The entire decor was decorated with helium balloons, real roses, and lavish candles.

Urvashi also shared photos on Instagram where she posed in a royal blue mini dress with the gifts and cakes she received from her well-wishers and admirers.

The birthday pictures of Garhwali beauty drove her fans crazy who showered love on her in the comments box. As per reports, she spent around Rs 93L on her birthday.

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Singh Saab The Great’ as the female lead opposite Sunny Doel in 2013. It is also rumoured that she will make her debut in Hollywood with the Netflix film soon. She will be next seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’.