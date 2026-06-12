Did Asim Azhar secretly feature Hania Aamir in his new song?

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar clearly know how to keep the internet guessing. Just when fans thought the buzz around the two had slowed down, Asim’s latest version of Aarzu has brought their names back together on social media.

The recently released track, featuring Asim Azhar with Noor, Khan and Madhurxo, has caught attention for more than just its romantic vibe. In Asim’s verse, the singer pours his heart out with lines about love, longing and someone who seems to live rent-free in his dreams. But the real moment that made fans pause was the tiny voice clip saying, “Phir se bolo.”

Fans were quick to connect the line to Hania Aamir. Many pointed out that a clip from one of her Pakistani drama ‘Ishqiya’ has been circulating online, where she is seen on a call with the male lead actor Feroze Khan who says he is missing her, and she replies, “Phir se bolo.” That was enough for fans to start believing that Asim may have slipped Hania’s voice into the song.

The speculation did not stop there. Hania later dropped a reel where she was seen lip-syncing and dancing to the same verse by Asim, which only added more fuel to the fire. For fans who already ship the two, this looked less like a coincidence and more like a soft hint.

No official confirmation yet

Of course, neither Hania nor Asim has confirmed anything. There is no official statement about the voice clip, the reel or whether there is anything brewing between them again. But the internet rarely waits for confirmation, especially when two names with this much history keep appearing in the same frame, song or trend.

For now, Aarzu has become more than just a remix. It has turned into another chapter in the never-ending Hania-Asim speculation, and fans are once again asking the same question: are they just playing with nostalgia, or is there really something going on?