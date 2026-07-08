Did Bollywood singer Abhijeet say he will slap Pakistan artists?

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has landed in controversy after an old video clip of him making harsh remarks against Pakistani artists resurfaced on social media.

The clip, shared by popular Pakistani entertainment gossip page Saherscooop, shows the singer allegedly calling Pakistani artists “beggars” and making an offensive remark about sending them back home. The video has now triggered strong reactions online, with many users calling out the singer for using such language against artists from across the border.

Abhijeet, who was one of the most popular playback voices of the 90s and early 2000s, has often been vocal about his views on Pakistani artists working in India. However, this particular clip has not gone down well with social media users, especially because of the tone and words he used.

Many felt that for someone who has enjoyed respect and recognition in the music industry for decades, such comments only add more bitterness to an already sensitive debate. The India and Pakistan entertainment conversation has always been caught between politics, bans, emotions and fan love, but users believe artists should still maintain dignity while expressing their opinions.

Viral clip sparks debate

The resurfaced video has once again opened up the long-running conversation around Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment. Over the years, several Pakistani singers and actors gained huge popularity in India, with fans continuing to admire their work despite political tensions between the two countries.

From music to television dramas and films, Pakistani artists have built a strong fan base among Indian audiences. At the same time, their presence in Bollywood and Indian projects has repeatedly become a controversial topic whenever tensions between the countries rise.

But this time, the debate is not just about whether Pakistani artists should work in India. The outrage is more about the choice of words used by Abhijeet. Social media users argued that disagreement is one thing, but calling artists names and using hateful language on a public platform crosses the line.

The clip has also upset many fans who once admired the singer for his memorable songs. Several users pointed out that public figures, especially those who have been celebrated for decades, should be more careful with their words because their comments can influence a large audience.

As the video continues to circulate, Abhijeet has not issued any fresh clarification on the resurfaced clip yet. However, the backlash shows how quickly old statements can return to the spotlight, especially when they touch sensitive subjects like artists, borders and national identity.