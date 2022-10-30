‘Did RSS leaders indulge in poaching TRS MLAs without Modi’s support?’ asks KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) said that the four TRS MLAs involved in the ‘poaching case’ didn’t even sell out for Rs 100 crore offered to them by ‘Delhi brokers’.

He introduced the four TRS MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy to the people of Munugode and asked them to clap for them as they didn’t sell their ‘Telangana pride’ for the sake of cash.

“Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraging such heinous practices? Did senior leaders of the RSS who are currently in the Chanchalguda jail indulge in the act without PM Modi’s support?” KCR asked.

He also said that an enquiry should be done into this ‘operation lotus’ and ascertain where the Rs 100 crore came from and who it belongs to.

The TRS chief made these remarks during an election rally held at Munugode’s Chandur on Sunday.

KCR asked citizens to not be silent on the subject and think deeply before casting vote. “If you feed grass to donkeys and milk cows, you won’t get any milk,” KCR remarked.

He spoke to the weavers of Munugode and said that never in the history of the nation has 5 percent GST been imposed on handlooms. “PM Modi is punishing them. Why should you vote for the BJP? The BJP is clearly indicating that they are snakes and will bite you if they win the election. Is this fair?” he asked.

KCR said that the TRS, (soon to be BRS) and the communist parties have come together to save democracy and will keep fighting together into the future.

The chief minister further spoke to the farmers of the constituency and said that the BJP-led centre’s policy of the new ‘Electricity (Amendment) Bill’ is intended to privatise electricity and thereby privatising agriculture. “The centre is pushing the states to install meters that gauge electricity supplied to our farms. They want us to even install new meters at every household which cost Rs 30000. We will not accept that” he said.

KCR expressed sadness over ECI’s decision to bar minister Jagadish Reddy from campaigning for the by-poll. “Where did he go wrong? Did he create any ruckus? He was campaigning peacefully. You (people) should respond to this by voting,” he said.