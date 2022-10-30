Telangana: BJP gave coal contract to Komatireddy sidelining Adani, alleges Congress

Hyderabad: Congress leader Madhu Goud Yashki on Sunday alleged that Munugode bypoll’s BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy was given a coal contract by the BJP-led centre by sidelining Gautam Adani’s firm.

Congress claimed that Rajagopal Reddy’s wife Lakshmi and son Sankeertha Reddy’s shareholding company has been awarded huge contracts by the BJP-led central government.

Former Congress MP Madhu Yashki Goud said here on Sunday that the transaction was a ‘quid pro quo’.

With Rajgopal Reddy refusing to confirm whether he would join the BJP or not, the Congress said that bids such as Adani were disregarded, tenders were re-invited, and the contract was reassigned to his company Sushee Infra, which was purportedly losing money and was an inexperienced player in the industry.

The project’s contract value was around Rs.3,433 crore, with assured returns of Rs.18,264 crore. Rajgopal Reddy’s business was guaranteed returns of 520 per cent under the contract, Goud informed the reporters during a press meet in Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Sushee Infra, in which Rajagopal Reddy’s wife and family own 99 percent of the company, is accused of violating many rules.

The Chandragupt OCP was going to be given to Adani when a fresh tender was issued, according to Goud, who added that the tender was re-invited after Rajgopal Reddy’s leaning towards the BJP began.

“Despite the fact that Sushee Infra was a losing and contested entity, the contract was granted to Rajgopal Reddy.” Until the letter of acceptance (LOA) was granted to Sushee Infra & Mining Ltd. in December 2021, Rajgopal Reddy was making contradictory comments while negotiating with national and state BJP leadership,” he claimed.

“Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy claims that BJP leaders are talking with him over the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll in March 2021. In June 2021, BJP national vice president DK Aruna negotiated with him for 4 hours, and in December 2021, Central Coalfields Limited sends out LOA to Sushee,” Goud claimed, adding that Rajgopal Reddy threatened the BJP with statements that he might not join the party if the final agreement was not reached by March 2022.

Rajgopal Reddy carried out his ingenious escape strategy after striking a pact with the BJP leadership, according to Goud.

“First, in March of this year, Rajagopal declares that the TPCC is making mistakes and that he would join another party that will battle KCR hard. He did not attend Rahul Gandhi’s Warangal public gathering in May. On July 23, he met with Amit Shah in Delhi, where the ED was interviewing Sonia Gandhi. On July 27, Bandi Sanjay certifies his membership in the BJP,” Goud said.

“We have been accusing this arrangement between Rajgopal Reddy and the BJP since the beginning and we have proof verifying the transaction today,” the Congress leader claimed.