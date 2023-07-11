Did Samantha just hint at quitting acting? See her Insta story

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s leading lady, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been making headlines lately for her upcoming projects and also for reports of her taking a year off from work. This break is intended to prioritize her ongoing treatment for myositis, which she has been battling for several months now. According to reports, she requires additional medical attention as a result of her relentless work schedule over the last six months.

Is Samantha giving up on films?

While’s Sam’s decision of sabbatical has saddened her fans, her constant stream of daily selfies and pictures on Instagram has added to their worries. She recently shared a photo from inside her caravan, mentioning that she only has ‘three days of caravan life left’. “Caravan life. 3 more days to go,” she wrote.

While these updates indicate her intention to take a break, her subsequent Instagram story has sparked speculation about her possible departure from acting, which has raised this question because the Instagram story could be due to her health condition, which could have a significant impact on her health and career. ‘Is she quitting acting?’ is the one question that is popping up among fans’ minds.

Samantha also posted another selfie, this time thanking God for getting her through the last six months.

Her health issues are likely to have had an impact on her well-being, prompting her to consider taking a break from acting.

Fans are understandably disappointed by the actress’s posts, as they fear she will enter a prolonged hibernation period, possibly limiting her presence on social media for several months.

However, there is good news for Samantha fans who are eagerly awaiting her return. It has been revealed that she intends to give interviews to promote her films, including Kushi, while being in the United States. In addition, she may participate in video interviews to interact with her fans and discuss her films, ensuring that her presence is felt during this break.

On the work front, Samantha recently finished her work on the movie Kushi while also wrapping up smaller obligations like a few TV commercials and patchwork for other projects. She was also heavily involved in the Citadel Indian Version series.