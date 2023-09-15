Did UAE recognise PoK, Aksai Chin part of India?

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister, Saif bin Zayed Al, recently shared a video of the G20 Summit that included a map of the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. Notably, the map depicts Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin as part of India.

Following the video’s viral circulation on social media, netizens quickly started pointing out that the UAE recognised PoK and Aksai Chin as integral parts of India.

"شكراً شكراً شكراً.. لا أعتقد أننا سنكون هنا لولاك"

ما قاله الرئيس الأمريكي لسيدي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد، أثناء الاعلان عن مشروعات الممر الاقتصادي لربط الهند…

PoK, Aksai Chin

Historically, PoK was part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Although the princely state became part of India through the signing of the Instrument of Accession, Pakistan continues to occupy PoK.

For administrative purposes, Pakistan divided PoK into two parts, Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the other hand, Aksai Chin is a cold desert flatland, mostly uninhabited, and a significant portion of it is under China’s control.

The importance of PoK lies in its geographical location, as it shares borders with several countries, including Afghanistan.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Recently, India, the USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor comprises two separate corridors: the East corridor connecting India to the Middle East and the Northern corridor connecting the Middle East to Europe.