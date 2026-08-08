Diljit Dosanjh visits mosque in thobe, watch this viral video

Hyderabad: Social media may have a short memory, but the internet never forgets. A video showing Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has resurfaced online and is once again winning hearts.

The clip shows Diljit dressed in a black thobe with a keffiyeh covering his head as he walks through the magnificent mosque. He can also be seen interacting warmly with visitors and acknowledging them by placing his hand over his heart.

The video was recently reposted by an Instagram page with the caption, “Ahead of his concert, Diljit Dosanjh visited the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.” With no date mentioned, several viewers may assume that the singer made the visit recently.

However, the footage is nearly two years old. Diljit originally shared the video on November 9, 2024, during the Abu Dhabi leg of his hugely successful Dil-Luminati Tour. He visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque before taking the stage at Etihad Park on Yas Island later that day.

At the time, the singer toured different sections of the mosque and learned about its history and cultural significance. His respectful appearance and peaceful moments inside the iconic landmark had earned him praise across social media.

The latest viral post, therefore, does not document a fresh 2026 visit. It is an old and widely circulated moment from Diljit’s 2024 tour that has found its way back onto Instagram feeds.