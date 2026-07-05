Dipika Kakar in hospital again, Shoaib shares health update

Mumbai: Television actress Dipika Kakar’s health has once again left fans worried after husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared a vlog from the hospital. The actor gave viewers a glimpse of Dipika’s latest treatment session and revealed that she was there for her second infusion.

In the vlog, Shoaib said that Dipika’s iron was a little low, so doctors gave her iron through IV. He also clarified that unlike last time, they did not stay overnight at the hospital. This time, the couple chose daycare treatment so they could return home the same night and be with their son Ruhaan.

Dipika was seen resting during the infusion, while Shoaib said she felt slightly drowsy because of the pre medication. “All good, all good,” Dipika said in the vlog, adding that she was only feeling sleepy.

Shoaib also shared that the treatment has now become a routine for them every 20 to 21 days. The couple waited for the infusion to finish and later left the hospital at night. Shoaib said the best part was that they did not have to stay back and could reach home to Ruhaan.

The vlog also captured an emotional family moment as Dipika returned home and met Ruhaan, who was upset after being away from her. Dipika told him that she had requested the doctors to send her home early because her son was crying.

For the unversed, Dipika has been undergoing treatment after her liver cancer diagnosis and surgery. Shoaib has been regularly updating fans about her health through his vlogs, while fans continue to pray for her recovery.