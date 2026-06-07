DK Shivakumar visits constituency as CM, gets grand welcome

Kanakapura: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is on a ‘gratitude tour’ to thank the people of his home constituency of Kanakapura on Sunday, June 7, received a resounding welcome from Congress workers, followers and the public at multiple locations here.

Asserting that shelter, health, education and jobs for locals are his priorities, he announced that the foundation stone for a medical college in the taluk will soon be laid.

Shivakumar also expressed his desire to become the CM once again, after the 2028 Assembly polls, and sought the people’s blessings.

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“I may not be able to give more time to the constituency, as I will have to travel across the state. I should come back in 2028, right? Or should I be the chief minister for just two years? If I have to come back in 2028, you should relieve me (to travel across the state). I will do your work,” he told a gathering here.

This is Shivakumar’s first visit to Kanakapura, in the neighbouring Bengaluru South district, since taking over as CM.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar greets people during a thanksgiving tour of his constituency at Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road on Sunday. (PTI)

The new chief minister was welcomed with huge garlands of apples and other fruits, showers of flower petals, bursting crackers, and loud cheers of “DK DK” as he visited multiple locations across the constituency to meet and address people.

He also visited several important temples along his route and offered prayers.

Shivakumar is visiting about twenty odd locations across the constituency, including Doddalahalli, his native village.

Speaking to reporters ahead of leaving Bengaluru for Kanakapura, Shivakumar said, “People there have brought me from Doddalahalli up to here….So my first visit is to my constituency to meet my people and express gratitude to them. It is my duty to express gratitude to those who have nurtured me politically for the last 40 years.”

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar greets people during a thanksgiving tour of his constituency at Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road on Sunday.

Shivakumar was sworn in as chief minister along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah‘s resignation as CM on May 28.

Later, addressing a gathering at Tungani, Shivakumar said, “I have come to Kanakapura today. I also spoke to party workers in Harohalli and Kaggalipura. I pay my respects to you — the people of Kanakapura who blessed me and elected me to the Assembly eight times. It is because of you that I am sitting in the chief minister’s chair at Vidhana Soudha today”.

He said, “I may be the chief minister of the state, and the people of Kanakapura may have elected me repeatedly as their MLA, but when I am within the boundary of this constituency, I’m not the CM, I’m your servant”.

Recalling his political growth from the constituency and how the people nurtured him like their own son, the CM said, “I have a desire that there should be a medical college in Kanakapura taluk, and soon it will come up here. You need not go to Bengaluru for any health issues”.

“We should stop our people from migrating to Bengaluru, and they should be with good health, education and shelter,” he said.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar greets people during a thanksgiving tour of his constituency at Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road on Sunday.

Noting that there is an industrial town at Harohalli, Shivakumar said he will issue an order requiring private companies to prioritise locals during recruitment.

“But, you should not form unions or jump into strikes once recruited by the companies, nor should you indulge in any quarrel. Get the training and work according to the requirements,” he said.

Thanking people who stood by him during his difficult times, Shivakumar said their struggle has paid off.

“I’m not denying that there was a delay, but Siddaramaiah kept his promise, followed the party’s directions, stepped down and gave me the CM post. We both will lead in the 2028 Assembly polls and bring back the Congress to power in the state. I need your support for this,” he said.

He also called on the people to be united, irrespective of their caste or religion.

Shivakumar also asked the people not to be negligent, thinking that their votes are safe. He asked them to file an application during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, to get included in the voters’ list.

He told people not to leave agriculture, and not to sell their land, adding that land prices have increased since the Ramanagara district was renamed as Bengaluru South district.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar greets people during a thanksgiving tour of his constituency at Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road on Sunday.

The CM said he will appoint an officer to look into the constituency people’s grievances, inform him of their needs, and resolve them.

Earlier, addressing a gathering, Shivakumar also told JD(S) workers in the constituency that he is not just for Congress; he is there for them too, and the doors of his house are open to them.

“You can use me for your benefit and good. I’m ready to cooperate….” he added.