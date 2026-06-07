DK Shivakumar hints at continuing as Chief Minister beyond 2028

Ramanagara: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday, June 7, expressed his desire to continue as Karnataka’s CM even beyond 2028, stating that he needs the support and blessings of the people to remain in office.

Speaking at a thanksgiving programme in Bekuppe village of Kanakapura taluk, Shivakumar said his responsibilities as Chief Minister require him to travel across the state, leaving him with less time to spend in his home constituency.

“I have to tour the entire state and therefore cannot spend much time with you. Do you want to see a Chief Minister for only two years? If I have to return in 2028 as well, you must give me the freedom to work across Karnataka,” he told the gathering.

Shivakumar credited the people of Kanakapura for his rise to the state’s top post and said their support had made him what he is today.

“Wherever I go, people say Kanakapura is the Chief Minister’s constituency. It is you who gave me that authority and strength. Your blessings should always remain with me. Until my last breath, I will continue to serve you honestly as your son,” he said.

The Chief Minister also launched a sharp political attack on the opposition, claiming that neither the BJP nor the JD(S) could produce another leader like him.

“In this country, neither the BJP nor the JD(S) can create another D.K. Shivakumar,” he asserted.

Appealing for political harmony, Shivakumar urged people not to engage in unnecessary disputes based on party affiliations.

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“Do not quarrel with anyone. It does not matter which party they belong to. One day everyone will understand. Human life is not permanent. I am not permanent, you are not permanent. Only our work remains permanent,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Minister advised voters not to transfer their votes elsewhere and instead ensure their names remain in the voter lists of their native places.

He also called upon party workers to maintain peace and avoid situations that could lead to police cases. Extending an olive branch to opposition workers, Shivakumar said the doors of his home and his heart remained open for supporters of both BJP and JD(S).