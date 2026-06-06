Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to visit Kanakapura temples on Sunday

Bengaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to undertake a spiritual tour of his home constituency, Kanakapura, on Sunday, June 7, where he will offer special prayers at temples dedicated to his family and village deities and interact with local residents.

The visit comes days after Shivakumar assumed office as chief minister and has been viewed as part of a series of thanksgiving visits to temples and religious institutions that he reveres.

Itenary

According to sources, the chief minister will first visit the temples of Kenkaramma, the family’s household deity, and Kabbalamma, the clan deity worshipped by his family for generations. He is expected to perform special pujas and seek blessings for the welfare of the state and its people.

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During the visit, Shivakumar will also meet villagers and supporters in Kanakapura and express gratitude for their continued support throughout his political journey. The chief minister is expected to interact with residents and hear their concerns while reaffirming his commitment to the development of the constituency.

Visit to native village

As part of the tour, Shivakumar will visit his native village, Doddalahalli, where he will pay homage at the memorial of his father, Kempegowda. The visit is expected to be an emotional occasion, as the Chief Minister has often acknowledged the role of his family and hometown in shaping his political career.

The temple visits are part of what political observers describe as Shivakumar’s long-standing tradition of seeking divine blessings before and after major milestones in public life.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the shrine of Annamma Devi, considered one of Bengaluru’s revered guardian deities. Shivakumar had reportedly made a vow to visit the temple and offer prayers if he attained the state’s top post. Following his elevation as Chief Minister, he fulfilled that vow by visiting the temple and performing special rituals.

Temple priests said the chief minister offered traditional items, including salt and curd, as part of the religious observances. During the ceremony, a flower from the deity’s right side was presented to him as prasada, which devotees considered an auspicious sign.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shivakumar is also scheduled to visit the Ajjayya Matha at Nonavinakere in Tumakuru district. The Chief Minister is known to be a devotee of Ajjayya and has frequently sought blessings from the spiritual institution at important stages of his political career.

Before taking charge as chief minister, Shivakumar had visited the Nagarabhavi branch of the Matha to receive blessings. His upcoming visit to the main monastery at Nonavinakere is expected to draw large numbers of followers and well-wishers.