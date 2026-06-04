DMK to boycott India bloc meet on June 8 in New Delhi

Chennai: The opposition DMK on Thursday said that it will not attend the India bloc meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8.

The decision comes after its long-time ally, the Congress, severed ties and joined the Vijay-led TVK government in a post-poll pact.

The Dravidian major said it will not participate in the meeting in order to respect the sentiments of its cadres.

“In view of the sentiments of the DMK cadres who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider as betrayal by the Congress party against the DMK, the party will not take part in the India bloc meeting in New Delhi on June 8 in which the Congress participates,” a release from the DMK said.