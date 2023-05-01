DMK won’t take legal action against Annamalai in audio leak case

Chennai: DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan said on Monday that the party will not file a case against BJP leader K. Annamalai in the audio tape leak case linked to state Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiagarajan.

He said the audio clip was fake and it’s up to Thiagarajan to file a case against the BJP leader as it is a personal allegation against him.

Elangovan said that since it is a personal matter, it is Thiagarajan who should file a case against the BJP leader, adding that the DMK will not file a case.

He also accused Annamalai of levelling fake allegations against DMK leaders.

It may be noted that several opposition leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, have called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to probe into the leaked audio clips that were attributed to Thiagarajan.

Thiagarajan had earlier said in a press statement that the audio tapes attributed to him were fake and that advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used. He said that this was the job of a blackmail group.

Thiagarajan also said that this group is trying to create a rift between him and his party leader, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.