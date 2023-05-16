Doctor rapes patient after sedating her

Gurugram: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a doctor in a hotel located in Sector-40 area, police said.

“The woman lodged a complaint saying that she had been sedated and raped when she had gone for treatment. A case was registered under the appropriate sections of the IPC. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said a senior police officer.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was unwell for a few days. On this, she called her female friend who told her that she has a doctor friend with whom she is currently sitting in the Sector-40 hotel.

It is alleged that the friend called the victim so that after getting her checked up by the doctor, she could get treatment.

The victim told the police when she reached the said hotel, she saw that her friend was consuming alcohol with a person identified as Dr Rakesh.

It is alleged that during the conversation, he offered her a cold drink in which some intoxicant was mixed. When the girl’s health started deteriorating, her friend went out of the room, after which the doctor locked the room from inside and raped her.

When she regained consciousness, the woman realized that she had been raped. The victim complained to the Sector-40 police station.