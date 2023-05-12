Three class 12 students, girl booked over gang-rape, killing of female student

Published: 12th May 2023 10:30 pm IST
Representative Image

Jaipur: Three class 12 students and a girl have been booked in connection with the alleged gang-rape and killing of a female student in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, police said Friday.

Family members of the deceased along with locals held a protest outside the local police station and refused to accept the body, demanding that the accused be arrested.

Sub-inspector Mohan Singh the case was registered against the three named accused and a girl based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s uncle.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday, he said, adding the case has been registered under IPC sections 376 (d) gang rape and 302 (murder).

The police officer said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was a class 12 student. The three youths were her classmates and live near her house while the girl is said to be her friend, he added.

Singh said that since the father of the deceased lives abroad, the post-mortem will be conducted after he arrives here on Saturday.

