DOJ removes Epstein files, including Donald Trump image

New York: At least 16 files disappeared from the Justice Department’s public webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein — including a photograph showing President Donald Trump — less than a day after they were posted, with no explanation from the government and no notice to the public.

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The photos have revealed Jeffrey alongside prominent figures, prompting strong public interest in identifying the well-known personalities mentioned or photographed with him.

The photos released on Thursday show public figures, including American professor Noam Chomsky, tech czar Bill Gates, filmmaker Woody Allen and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, among others.

The House Democrats had released the photographs without context, which the Republicans accused them of “cherry-picking” images to show a specific narrative.

Even more photographs show men gathered around a dining table, in what looks like the “Billionaire’s dinner” Epstein hosted in 2011. Former CEO of YouTube Salar Kamangar, Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin and New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks were seen in the photos from the dinner.

In the pictures released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, the image shows text messages indicating the sending of girls with redacted information.



A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation talks about “sending girls,” listing out her description. The messages read, “I don’t know try to send someone else. I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?”