Donald Trump arrives at funeral to pay respects to Pope Francis

Trump told reporters on Friday as he flew to Rome that he was going to the funeral “out of respect” for the pontiff, who died Monday after suffering a stroke at the age of 88.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th April 2025 2:15 pm IST
Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House
President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, from left, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listen during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP/PTI)

Rome: President Donald Trump on Saturday was among more than 50 heads of state and other dignitaries attending the funeral of Pope Francis, where he’ll personally pay his respects to the Roman Catholic leader who pointedly disagreed with him on a variety of issues.

Trump arrived at the Vatican with his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

