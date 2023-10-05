Donald Trump campaign raises over $45.5 mn in 3rd quarter

Published: 5th October 2023 11:34 am IST
Donald Trump may not have a cakewalk in 2024 Republican nomination
Former US President Donald Trump

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign announced to have raised more than $45 million in the third quarter as a result of “overwhelming grassroots” support for the Republican presidential frontrunner.

In a statement on Wednesday, the campaign said that Trump had raised more than $37.5 million cash on hand at the end of September, of which nearly $36 million has been designated for use in the primary, reports CNN.

According to a campaign aide, the third-quarter total were raised through Trump’s joint fundraising committee — the proceeds of which are split between his official campaign and the Save America political action committee.

The campaign also noted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign had previously announced that just $5 million of the $15 million raised by his political operation in the third quarter was available for the primary election battles ahead.

Trump and DeSantis are the first two candidates to announce fundraising totals for the July-to-September fundraising period, CNN reported.

All candidates must disclose details of their fundraising and spending to federal campaign finance regulators by the close of the day on October 15.

In the second quarter, Trump had raised about $35 million amid the criminal indictments against him earlier this year.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th October 2023 11:34 am IST
