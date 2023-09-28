Donald Trump may lead as main republican challenger to Biden

The question is will Donald Trump be elected as the president of the United States again? Will the US electorate give him the chance to work towards, ‘Making America Great again’, again?

Some say no because of the indictments and prosecutions he faces. But then the figures show that now he has a slight edge over the present incumbent Joe Biden. A re-match of Joe Biden versus Trump may have Trump sitting in the White House again. He is several steps away.

Firstly, Trump has to get the support of his Republican party where there are other contenders. But that helps because votes get divided and he continues to remain front runner. One of his plus points – he has been a President of America, once before.

But unless a young and charismatic leader is thrown up, the final fight as of now seems will be between Joe and Trump both past 75 years.

A slightly more votes in the states where Trump lost out last time will show him back ensconced in the Oval Office.

The primary question is whether the Republicans elect him to fight for them for the Presidency again. His presidency many consider a disaster. But then there is a strong core constituency which favours Trump, particularly for the macho pro-American stand he projects.

His main opponent in the Republican side Governor Ron DeSantis is not getting that much traction as Trump. Even former Vice President Pence is no match.

Only Trump can, Republicans feel give Biden a run for his money.

Even though Biden can take credit for the sound economy during his tenure, the growing inflation is a cause of concern.

If Trump is able to play the inflation card and the voters decide to punish Biden for inflation, then it would put the present incumbent in serious trouble.

The majority of America’s Republican voters are comfortable with another Trump presidency. Trump is getting over 50 percent support which has grown over the past few months while other Republican candidates are nowhere near.

Trump getting into the Oval Office may create the unique situation of the president facing trial for serious charges including trying to remain in office after having lost the election.

The question is also being asked whether he can stand for election while facing trial. He had not only been indicted but faced impeachment twice.

Once the Republican nomination is with Trump his chances of winning the Presidential election will be much higher.

In the elections, even if Trump may not get more votes, if Biden loses votes as it is expected due to anti-incumbency, Trump will romp home. Even now Biden’s approval rating is only around 39.

Age is a factor that is going to count for both of them Trump and Biden. Though Trump seems to have an edge here.

Many are shy of voting for Trump because of the indictment he faces for federal crimes.

His post-election conduct of almost trying to overturn popular mandate is seen as a blot against him.

If the Republicans bring in someone young and with a cleaner record it could be a game-changer.

Trump is supposed to be leading nationally as well in states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

With sharply divided voters nationally, with Democrats on one side and Republicans on another, how the swing states will vote will be the final deciding factor.

Going to 2024 husting, Trump does enjoy the advantage of being the front runner in the Republican party primarily having been a president before. However, a lot would depend upon how the charges against him play out and affect the electorate since there is still a long time to go for the election of the president.

In the Republican fold itself, there are others who would like to get the nomination for contesting for the presidentship like DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder and Will Hurd.

Trump in his usual flamboyant style has declared that attempts were being made to derail his campaign using the law and indictments against him. There is a hush money case in New York and classified documents case in Florida.

Will Trump be able to sway the electorate in his favour? At the moment it seems, he just might.