Donate Sir Syed day celebration funds to Palestine, Lebanon: AMU students

The students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) urged their Vice-Chancellor to allocate the upcoming Sir Syed Day celebration funds towards humanitarian aid for the people of war-torn Palestine and Lebanon, who are currently facing dire circumstances due to ongoing attacks from Israel.

The request was made by students of Sir Syed Hall and R.M. Hall who urged the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor to donate the funds allocated for the Sir Syed Day celebration, scheduled for October 17, to cater for the necessities and fulfilment of basic needs of civilians in Palestine and Lebanon.

“This act of aid relief donations to the Palestinians can honour Sir Syed Khan’s legacy of service and empathy with a rightful cause,” said a student, as reported by Maktoob Media.

Every year, AMU celebrates Sir Syed Day on October 17 to honour the birth anniversary of its founder, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, an Indian Muslim reformist, philosopher, and educationist.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon declared that Sir Syed Day would include all customary activities and would be celebrated on a massive scale.

The request comes amid an escalation of violence intensified by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon. In Lebanon alone, over 1,000 people have reportedly lost their lives and thousands fled from their homes since September 23, leading to massive displacement within the country and an increase of refugees in the Middle East.

The situation in Palestine remains similarly critical, with civilians facing severe shortages of essential resources with reports indicating that at least 42,065 people have been killed and 97,886 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 2023.