Palestine solidarity day in Delhi, marking 1st anniversary of ongoing Gaza assault

A demonstration was held at New Delhi’s landmark Jantar Mantar to show solidarity and condemn the Israeli genocide attack in Gaza on Monday, October 7, marking the first anniversary of the ongoing onslaught in war-torn Gaza.

The protest was attended by renowned activists including Communist Party of India (Marxist) members

who spoke out against Israeli aggression and expressed three solidarity with Palestine. They also called for international intervention and support for Palestinian rights.

The protesters emphasised that the plight of Gazans should not be forgotten amid global distractions and urged the Indian government to take a more active stance in advocating for peace and justice in the region.

The protesters carried placards and banners with slogans like “Free Palestine” and “End Israeli Aggression” and demanded an end to the Israeli occupation. They showed their creative style of demonstration and delivered speeches to raise awareness about the plight of the Palestinians suffering from Israelis’ brutal attacks.

On the call of the Left Parties and civil society organisations, a Palestine solidarity meeting was held at Jantar Mantar today as part of the nationwide protest against Israel’s illegal occupation and inhuman war.



Myself, CPI(M) PB Member and Coordinator Prakash Karat,…

A #PalestineSolidarity meeting was organised at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on October 7, which was joined by CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Comrade Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) and leaders and activists from AICCTU, AIPWA and AISA.

Let peace and Palestine prevail by defeating the…



Let peace and Palestine prevail by defeating the… pic.twitter.com/bw7XSfNDMT — CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) October 7, 2024

The anniversary was marked across the globe, at least 10 thousand protesters marched in cities around the world over the weekend calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon as the war on Gaza neared the one-year mark.

The Gaza Strip has been under massive Israeli bombardment and siege since October 7, 2023, which came in retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas on the same day on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

According to the Palestinian health authorities, Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza has killed more than 41,500 people, with the majority of identified victims being women and children. The ministry said that count as of September 29, 41,595 Palestinians died, amounting to about 10 times its count of losses in all previous Gaza conflicts since 2008.