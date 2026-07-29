Don’t accept Family Register Certificate for SIR, BJP urges EC

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has urged the Election Commission to direct all DEOs and EROs not to accept any Family Register Certificates during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls to safeguard against the alleged inclusion of ineligible persons.

In a representation addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, the party on Tuesday, July 28, alleged that the constitution of the ‘Telangana Family Register’ linked to Food Security Cards coinciding directly with the SIR raises serious constitutional and administrative concerns.

The introduction of the Family Register follows closely upon representations made to the chief minister by “political figures (such as AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi) explicitly highlighting that these certificates can be utilised as a supporting document to counter verification notices under the SIR”, said Marri Shashidhar Reddy, chairman, Election Commission Affairs Committee of BJP.

The BJP said it is a settled principle of law that the “rules of the game cannot be changed after the game has begun”.

Once the EC has notified the SIR and the process has commenced in accordance with prescribed guidelines and notified documentary requirements, neither the state government nor any subordinate authority can introduce or project an additional document to alter the standards governing verification, the BJP said in its representation.

‘Undermines sanctity of electoral rolls’

Any attempt to introduce or recognise a new document midway through the SIR undermines the sanctity, uniformity, fairness and purity of the electoral rolls, the party said.

Consequently, the Family Register Certificate—regardless of any administrative purpose it may serve otherwise—must not be recognised or accepted in any manner whatsoever for the ongoing SIR, it said.

There is a genuine, widespread apprehension that these certificates may be relied upon to protect or facilitate the inclusion of ineligible persons whose names are liable to rigorous scrutiny during SIR, thereby defeating the primary objectives of the revision exercise, the BJP added.

The state government has constituted a statewide electronic Telangana Family Register and introduced a facility for the issue of a Family Register Certificate through the MeeSeva platform.

The government decided to launch the family register with a view to facilitating the delivery of citizen services, ensuring uniformity in the verification of family particulars, and providing a readily accessible record, according to a government order.

The decision was taken in view of the difficulties being experienced by citizens in producing an authenticated and reliable record of their family composition for the purpose of availing various government services, the order said.