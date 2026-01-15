Don’t let history books portray Gaza as victim: Ex–US Secretary of State

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed that the world needs to ensure, “the history books don’t write about the victims of Gaza”.

Pompeo said that there are casualties in every war, but “the victims are the people of the nation-state of Israel.” The former US Secretary said that the next generation won’t remember October 7 in the same way. “That’s true in Israel, America and broadly in the world,” he said.

According to a report by Middle East Eye, addressing a gathering at The Mir Yami Institute, Pompeo said that the aggressors are Iran and Hamas.

“We need to make sure that the history books reflect that. This requires each of us, everyday to talk about it in real time with our children and grandchildren. This is serious, thoughtful and moral,” he said.

Pompeo’s statement comes at a time when Israel continues to violate the ceasfire agreement reach with Hamas in October 2025.

Over 400 Palestinians have been killed due to aggression by Israel since the announcement of the ceasefire that was brokered by the United States.