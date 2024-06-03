Doordarshan to telecast ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches

New Delhi: National broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast all the matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being organised in the USA and Caribbean on its DD Free Dish platform. Prasar Bharati on Monday announced that in the year 2024, Doordarshan will follow up the high-profile coverage of the T20 World Cup with a lineup of several major global international sporting events.

This includes live/deferred live and highlights of the Paris Olympics Games 2024(July 26-August 11, Paris Paralympic Games (August 28-September 8), India vs Zimbabwe cricket series (July 6-July 1), and India vs Sri Lanka cricket series (July 27-August 7) and Women’s and Men’s finals of the French Open 2024 (June 8 & 9) and Wimbledon 2024 (July 13 & 14).

