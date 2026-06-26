Drenched Muharram: Hyderabad set to see more rain on June 26

According to weather expert T Balaji, areas such as Ameenpur, Patancheru and Sangareddy will receive scattered rains.

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Rainy weather in Hyderabad with vehicles and pedestrians dealing with evening rains.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to receive scattered rain on Friday, June 26, as the western part of the city was under cloud cover.

According to weather expert T Balaji, areas such as Ameenpur, Patancheru and Sangareddy will receive scattered rains. Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had forecast heavy rains in the state till Monday, June 29.

Showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are likely in various parts of the city, especially late in the evening and night. Authorities are taking precautions to prevent traffic disruptions during the evening while people commute from offices.

Subhan Bakery

There was a slight drizzle in parts of Hyderabad earlier in the morning.

Officials advised residents in low-lying areas to remain alert due to the rains and to take precautions against standing under trees during thunderstorms. Meanwhile, district administrations are also urging farmers to remain vigilant.

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